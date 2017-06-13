How to Get Rid of Mosquitoes in Your Home – No Chemicals Required

Nothing ruins a good Summer day or relaxing evening like the buzz and irritating bites of mosquitoes. While these bothersome creatures don't look like much, their bites pack a mean punch, and they can even pass on dangerous diseases like malaria and Zika. But before you throw up your hands in frustration and give your home and outdoor space over to these maddening insects, try some of these quick tips and DIYs to help repel them, and turn your outdoor space into an oasis.

