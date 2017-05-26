100+ Cheap or Free Things to Do This Summer

When we think of childhood Summers, we think of balmy nights chasing fireflies, walking barefoot on hot sand, and hours of fun that didn't cost a thing. Just because we're adults doesn't mean we have to drop a ton of money to celebrate our favorite season! There are endless activities you can do this Summer, and we've rounded up ones that you'll love when you're feeling lazy, when you're ready to get a workout, or when you're in search of an adventure. The best part is they will barely cost you a thing!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich