Cheap Things to Do This Summer
100+ Cheap or Free Things to Do This Summer
When we think of childhood Summers, we think of balmy nights chasing fireflies, walking barefoot on hot sand, and hours of fun that didn't cost a thing. Just because we're adults doesn't mean we have to drop a ton of money to celebrate our favorite season! There are endless activities you can do this Summer, and we've rounded up ones that you'll love when you're feeling lazy, when you're ready to get a workout, or when you're in search of an adventure. The best part is they will barely cost you a thing!
- Go to a free music festival.
- Make potpourri from seasonal flowers.
- Catch fireflies.
- Do a walking tour of your city.
- Pick strawberries.
- Go stargazing on a warm Summer night.
- Set up a lemonade stand in your neighborhood.
- Blow bubbles.
- Make guilt-free popsicles.
- Wash your car.
- Pick wildflowers.
- Take a road trip to the nearest beach or lake.
- Ride a bike.
- Go canoeing.
- Practice yoga in a park.
- Visit relatives.
- Create cool things with flower DIYs.
- Throw a BBQ for friends and family.
- Take a day hiking trip.
- Attend a parade.
- Play minigolf.
- Make fun things with old pool noodles.
- Lie out at a community pool.
- Go camping.
- Fly a kite.
- Visit the library.
- Take a walk and listen to a podcast.
- Learn how to juggle.
- Upcycle your leftover fruits and vegetables.
- Pack a picnic.
- Join a recreational sports team.
- Go fishing.
- Visit a free museum.
- Jump rope.
- Take photographs in nature.
- Go to the zoo.
- Read a book that will change your life on a porch swing.
- Go to the drive-in movies.
- Play soccer.
- Skip rocks at a pond.
- Go grape stomping at a vineyard.
- Have a yard sale.
- Walk barefoot.
- Go swimming.
- Go to a baseball game.
- Take a nap in a hammock.
- Plan your next vacation.
- Clean up trash in your community.
- Try your hand at sculpting or pottery.
- Do some gardening.
- Upcycle your paint chips.
- Go to a petting zoo.
- Have a water balloon fight.
- Take your dog for a walk.
- Mow the lawn.
- Plant a tree in your community.
- Volunteer on a farm.
- Start a collection of things from nature.
- Play in the sprinkler.
- Sleep with your windows open.
- Feed the ducks.
- Make tie-dyed t-shirts.
- Help an elderly neighbor clean up their yard.
- Eat a slice of watermelon.
- Babysit a child and take them to a playground.
- Play disc golf with friends.
- Make DIY gifts for friends and family.
- Be a camp counselor.
- Go water skiing or jet skiing.
- Tour a brewery.
- Go see a Summer movie.
- Paint outdoor landscapes.
- Make a slip and slide in your yard.
- Find fun shapes in the clouds.
- Make gardener's hand scrub.
- Play a game of capture the flag.
- Catch butterflies.
- Try some Summer DIYs.
- Window shop.
- Camp in your backyard.
- Build a sandcastle.
- Make a Summer love playlist.
- Participate in a scavenger hunt.
- Watch fireworks.
- People watch.
- Play flashlight tag.
- Give yourself a day to do fun activities alone.
- Ride a roller coaster.
- Collect seashells.
- Press flowers to make bookmarks.
- Make your own insect repellant jars.
- Buy ice cream from a truck.
- Paint your toenails with bright Summer colors.
- Watch the sunset over water.
- Dance in the rain.
- Paint your furniture.
- Try out some amazing car hacks.
- Go to the farmers market.
- Have an outdoor tea party.
- Clean out your garage.
- Make wishes in a fountain.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich