Here's Why Joanna Gaines Is Freaking the F Out

Joanna Gaines demonstrated not only her design skill but also her physical prowess in a picture she posted to Instagram. In it, Joanna is jumping up off a bed midair, legs akimbo and arms thrust outward, cheerleader-style. She explained her enthusiasm in her caption, writing, "We are setting up the Magnolia Home furniture showroom at @highpointmarket and I am so excited about all the new pieces!!"

High Point Market, or #furniturecamp as it's become known on social media, is the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world. We're guessing Magnolia Home will be debuting some fabulous new styles. If the tiny glimpse we've seen so far is indicative of what we can expect to see in stores next year, then classic white-and-black palettes will dominate with accents and accessories bringing in pops of color and texture.

Joanna's post comes just days after her and Chip's shocking announcement that upcoming season five of Fixer Upper will be the last. Heartbroken fans can take solace in the fact that, despite the Gaineses' decision to step away from TV, their design business seems to be moving full-speed ahead. Can't wait to see the upcoming decor offerings? Keep an eye on Joanna's Instagram account as she's teased that she'll be posting stories from the event.