Holy Sh*t: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Launching a Huge Lifestyle Brand With Target

We jumped up and down when Fixer Upper stars and lifestyle gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines opened their Texas home store, Magnolia Market. We screamed with glee when they expanded the Magnolia brand into paint and decor collections we could scoop up at retailers like Pier 1 and Bed Bath & Beyond. But their latest news has us completely breathless. In fact, we might actually faint. This November (breathe in, breathe out), the Gaineses are launching a lifestyle brand with Target! "We've always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point," Joanna said in a statement announcing the news.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, as the brand is called, isn't just a onetime or limited thing. It will span multiple years and be refreshed every season. No, you're not dreaming. Yes, you read that right. If you can handle more, keep reading; Hearth & Hand With Magnolia will reflect a "modern take on Magnolia's signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial, and vintage touches," Target said. It will include over 300 items ranging from tabletop to decor to gifts. And here's the best part (so brace yourself): most pieces are under $30! The first collection arrives at Target on Nov. 5 — just in time to pretty up your home for the holidays. Although, with this news, it certainly feels like Christmas has come early. Stay tuned for more details coming to POPSUGAR soon.

Joanna GainesChip GainesHome NewsFixer-UpperTarget
