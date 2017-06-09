6/09/17 6/09/17 POPSUGAR Latina Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Wearing a Monokini July 2016 Alessandra Ambrosio Wore the 1 Monokini You Need to Show Off Your Curves June 9, 2017 by Macy Daniela Martin 405 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're after the monokini trend, look no further than Alessandra Ambrosio's display of chicness while vacationing with her girlfriends in Saint-Tropez. Back in the Summer, the Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel posted an Instagram video featuring a peek at the Henna Blues Monokini One-Piece ($180) from her Ále by Alessandra swimwear collection. Although we're understandably in awe of the fact that she's partying by a hot tub on a boat (seriously), we need a moment to take in how perfect the swimsuit she's wearing actually is. Adorned with a fun paisley pattern and edgy cutouts, the purple-hued suit is one that will never go out of style and always flatter your figure. Press play above to see it in action. Then, check out even more similar styles. Related67 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing BodyAlessandra Ambrosio Demonstrates How to Wear the Freshest Summer Item: the MaxiAlessandra Ambrosio's Bride-Squad 1-Piece Is Perfection — and You'll Want It So Badly ále by Alessandra 'Henna Blues' Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit ($180) Similar style: ále by Alessandra One Piece Monokini ($170) ále by Alessandra 'Henna Blues' Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit $180 from shop.nordstrom.com Buy Now ále by Alessandra One Piece Monokini $170 from everythingbutwater.com Buy Now Keep it going 🎉💦💥🔥🛳 @heaven_gg @chloebartoli @jessejostark A video posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 21, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT Share this post Latina FashionLatina CelebritySummer StyleSwimwearAlessandra AmbrosioSummer