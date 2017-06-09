 Skip Nav
Alessandra Ambrosio Wore the 1 Monokini You Need to Show Off Your Curves

Alessandra Ambrosio Wearing a Monokini July 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio Wore the 1 Monokini You Need to Show Off Your Curves

If you're after the monokini trend, look no further than Alessandra Ambrosio's display of chicness while vacationing with her girlfriends in Saint-Tropez. Back in the Summer, the Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel posted an Instagram video featuring a peek at the Henna Blues Monokini One-Piece ($180) from her Ále by Alessandra swimwear collection.

Although we're understandably in awe of the fact that she's partying by a hot tub on a boat (seriously), we need a moment to take in how perfect the swimsuit she's wearing actually is. Adorned with a fun paisley pattern and edgy cutouts, the purple-hued suit is one that will never go out of style and always flatter your figure. Press play above to see it in action. Then, check out even more similar styles.

ále by Alessandra 'Henna Blues' Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit ($180) Similar style: ále by Alessandra One Piece Monokini ($170)

ále by Alessandra 'Henna Blues' Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit ($180)

Similar style: ále by Alessandra One Piece Monokini ($170)

ále by Alessandra 'Henna Blues' Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
$180
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
ále by Alessandra One Piece Monokini
$170
from everythingbutwater.com
Buy Now

Keep it going 🎉💦💥🔥🛳 @heaven_gg @chloebartoli @jessejostark

A video posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Latina FashionLatina CelebritySummer StyleSwimwearAlessandra AmbrosioSummer
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds