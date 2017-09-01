 Skip Nav
13 Halloween Costumes Latinas Who Grew Up in the '90s and Early 2000s Will Love

The older we get, the more Halloween may become about the kids around us, but this is us giving you permission to fully embrace your teenage years again by bringing back some of your own back-in-the-day favorite characters to life, at least for one more night. We guarantee other Latinos who grew up in the '90s and 2000s will appreciate your efforts!

With so many iconic moments we could never let go of to choose from — '90s novelas alone could give you endless Halloween inspiration — we've narrowed down the list for you and selected the most recognizable characters from those two decades. Read ahead to be inspired to DIY your way to the perfect nostalgic Halloween costume!

'90s Gloria Trevi
La Cuatro From Sábado Gigante
El Chacal From Sábado Gigante
Selena Quintanilla
Betty La Fea, La Original
'90s Thalia
Doña Meche From Despierta América
'90s Shakira
Luz Clarita
Soraya Montenegro From María la del Barrio
Early 2000s J Lo
Roberta From Rebelde
Mia Colucci From Rebelde
