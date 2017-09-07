 Skip Nav
11 Photos That'll Inspire You to Be Selena on Halloween

Some see Halloween as a night to don scary The Walking Dead-inspired costumes, while others prefer to use the occasion to live the night as one of their idols. When it comes to heroines, we can't think of a better person to channel than Selena Quintanilla.

Of course, you don't want the costume to feel, well, costume-y. You want your look to embody everything Selena stood for: strength, beauty, talent, confidence, kindness, brains — the whole package. Who better to provide tips, and inspire your clothes and makeup than those fans who have already done it well? Scroll ahead for 11 Instagram users who dressed up as Selena in Halloweens past and totally nailed it.

