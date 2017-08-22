Allow Us to Demonstrate This Is Demi Lovato's Sexiest Year With the Following 21 Photos

If there's one thing that will unite us all in 2017 and have us nodding in unison it's Demi Lovato's beyond steamy Instagram feed. There's no denying the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is totally unapologetic about her amazing figure, sharing hotter than ever snaps in lingerie, bikinis, and low-cut outfits with empowering captions about learning to love your body as it is.

Demi truly is an inspiration. She has been open about her struggles with body image in the past, but this year, more than ever, has learned to not give a damn about haters and share everything she has to give.

