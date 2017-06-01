 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
21 Dominican Slang Terms That You Probably Use All the Time
Breakfast
15 Recipes That Combine 2 of the World's Best Ingredients: Avocado and Eggs
Demi Lovato
9 Years of Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Unbreakable Friendship in Pictures
Alexis Bledel
50+ Photos That Show Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel's Style Has Changed a Lot in 16 Years
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 22  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
21 Dominican Slang Terms That You Probably Use All the Time

There is no denying that Dominicans have their own version of Spanish. We have so much slang (like vaina and vacano) that have become a part of the everyday language. While they aren't officially in the dictionary, they might as well be, because you won't find a Dominican who doesn't widely use most of the slang terms ahead. If you're Dominican, you'll nod so hard. If you're not, you'll laugh at the meanings and might want to pick up a word or two.

Related
25+ Slang Words in Spanish You Need to Know

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingGifsSlangSpanish
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Movies
12 Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Cry
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Shills Purifying Black Face Mask Review
Skin Care
by Victoria Messina
Best Quotes From Elf
Holiday Entertainment
20 Elf Quotes Perfect For Using Every Day of the Holiday Season
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Bilingual-People Problems
Latina Living
14 Everyday Struggles of Bilingual People
by Alessandra Foresto
Pretty Girl Names in Spanish
Babies
100 Pretty Baby Girl Names in Spanish
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds