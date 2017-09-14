 Skip Nav
Thalia
8 Easy Hacks You'll Want to Live By
Selena Gomez
10 People in Selena Gomez's Squad
Beauty How To
The Hair and Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into Disney's Elena of Avalor on Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Celebrity Couples You'll Want to Channel This Halloween — Trust Us!

As you grow up, you learn that it's no longer totally socially acceptable to go trick-or-treating as a full-fledged adult, at which point you find solace in one Halloween tradition that only gets better with age: dressing up. And what's the best kind of costume? The one that involves a second person — because why go as one when you can go as two people?

To guarantee you and your SO or BFF don't run into another couple dressed just like you this year, put the Mario and Luigi overalls down and step away from the Harry and Hermione robes. Instead, take inspiration from these 12 Latin celebrity couples. See who made our list.

Additional reporting by Macy Daniela Martin and Celia Fernandez

Related
13 Halloween Costumes Latinas Who Grew Up in the '90s and Early 2000s Will Love

El Gordo y La Flaca
Gerard Piqué and Shakira
Queen Letizia and King Felipe
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Don Francisco and La Cuatro
Eva Longoria and Pepe Bastón
Gloria and Emilio Estefan
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias
Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Pitbull and a Sexy Backup Dancer
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Easy Halloween CostumesCouple Halloween CostumesLast Minute CostumesEasy CostumesDIY CostumesCelebrity CouplesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Beyonce and Jay Z's Best PDA Moments | Pictures
Celebrity PDA
After 9 Years of Marriage, Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Still Crazy in Love
by Brittney Stephens
Celine Dion Halloween Costume Ideas
Celine Dion
15 Celine Dion Halloween Costume Ideas That Will Make Your Heart Go On
by Monica Sisavat
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Couples Style
Celebrity Couples
by Marina Liao
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Photos
Celebrity PDA
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are as Smitten as High School Lovebirds
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds