25 Delicious Mexican Recipes That Are Actually Healthy — Yes, HEALTHY!

Mexican food, while unbelievably delicious, often gets a bad rep for being greasy and high-calorie. But truth be told, it's really not all that hard to lighten up some of your favorite dishes with a few simple tricks. Skip anything fried, replace meat with veggies, and, though we know it's hard, use only a sprinkle of cheese! Or simply turn to the 25 healthy recipe options ahead. They are sure to ease your cravings!