25 Delicious Mexican Recipes That Are Actually Healthy — Yes, HEALTHY!

Mexican food, while unbelievably delicious, often gets a bad rep for being greasy and high-calorie. But truth be told, it's really not all that hard to lighten up some of your favorite dishes with a few simple tricks. Skip anything fried, replace meat with veggies, and, though we know it's hard, use only a sprinkle of cheese! Or simply turn to the 25 healthy recipe options ahead. They are sure to ease your cravings!

Mexican Brown Rice
Mexican Falafel Bites
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooker Mexican Chili Lime Chicken
Healthy Mexican Casserole
Vegetable Fajitas
Healthy Mexican Casserole With Roasted Corn and Peppers
Mexican Stuffed Zucchini With Avocado Salsa
Healthy Mexican Lasagna
Mexican Roasted Corn and Quinoa Stuffed Squash
Healthy Taco Salad
Mason Jar Taco Salad
Vegan Taco Salad
Loaded Chicken Enchilada Zucchini Boats
Quinoa Enchilada Casserole
Chickpea Taco Lettuce Wraps
Healthy Taco Soup
Butternut Squash Kale Tacos
Slow-Cooker Turkey Burritos
Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Tacos
Skinny Taco Boats
Healthy Taco Dip
Light Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Burrito Stuffed Peppers
Healthy Black Bean Burritos
