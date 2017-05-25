8 J Lo Bikini Snaps That Are So Hot, You'll Go Running For the AC

Jennifer Lopez looks better than ever — in real life, and on social media. The "Ain't Your Mama" singer and actual mom of two loves sharing sexy snaps from her globetrotting life and the occasional Instagram-worthy vacation.

Over the years, Jennifer has posted a number of images from her poolside and beach getaways. She's in different locations, but two things stay the same: J Lo looks unbelievable, and the woman loves her bikinis. We've rounded up her memorable Instagram snaps from over the years. Read on to see them.