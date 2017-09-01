 Skip Nav
Dinner
The Best Effing Chicken Recipes You'll Ever Eat
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Has the Mixer You Need to Make the Perfect Jalapeño Margarita
Latina Food
Step Aside, Unicorns — This Chupacabra Drink Is Here to Steal the Spotlight
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Photographic Evidence That Jennifer Lopez Has Not Aged a Day

If our lives depended on arranging photos of Jennifer Lopez in chronological order, we would fail. Though her style and hair color have certainly evolved through the years, her face and overall beauty have not changed — and we're starting to need more than her usual "sleep is very important" answer here. Perhaps we should also consult Thalia, while we're at it.

The sexy multihyphenate has long attracted theories that she's aging in reverse — or, you know, some sort of immortal vampire — so to further explore that argument, we've rounded up photos of her over the last few decades. The results are pretty telling, if we do say so ourselves.

In a Silver Minidress in 1999
In a Silver Minidress in 2014
In a Pink Coat in 2002
In a Pink Coat in 2012
In a Voluminous Bob in 2007
In a Voluminous Bob in 2015
In Versace in 2000
In Versace in 2015
In Mint Green in 2003
In Mint Green in 2016
At the Selena Premiere in 1997
At the Home Premiere in 2015
Wearing Sunglasses in 1999
Wearing Sunglasses in 2016
In Marigold in 2004
In Marigold in 2016
At the Oscars in 2001
At the Oscars in 2015
In a Bold Lip in 2006
In a Bold Lip in 2014
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyLatina CelebrityJennifer LopezCelebrity Beauty
Join The Conversation
Halloween
11 Last-Minute Pop Culture Costume Ideas Celebrating Women of Color
by Mouna Coulibaly
Jennifer Lopez Sexiest Instagram Pictures
Jennifer Lopez
Grab Your Oven Mittens, Because These Photos of Jennifer Lopez Are Too Hot to Handle
by Alessandra Foresto
Zendaya's Favorite Beauty Products
Zendaya
Get Zendaya's 9 Favorite Hair and Skincare Products in Your Life ASAP
by Lauren Levinson
Does Jennifer Lopez Have Sisters?
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Isn't the Only Famous 1 in Her Family
by Celia Fernandez
Zendaya's Drugstore Trick For Natural-Looking Makeup
Zendaya
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds