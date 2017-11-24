46 Dresses Jennifer Lopez Has Worn That Could Only Be Described as Sexy

Serious question: Has there ever been a time when Jennifer Lopez has worn a dress that doesn't immediately bring the word "sexy" to mind? The answer is, of course, no! It doesn't matter if she's wearing a dress that you need to see from the back or one where she is practically walking around naked from every angle, she will always be the queen of the sexy dress.

Jennifer knows exactly what she's doing every single time she gets on the red carpet or attends an event and makes us wonder how the heck her dress is defying gravity and staying up. Our eyes just immediately open up, and we are in awe at every step she takes in her hot-as-fire look. You will be, too, after seeing all of these numbers dating back to 1998.