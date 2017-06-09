Disneyland Has Droolworthy Mangonadas, So We Can Die Happy

Lately, Disney has been the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to incredible Latinx foods. From deep-fried elote to micheladas at Disneyland, we didn't think things could get any better, until we saw that Clarabelle's Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure added mangonadas to its menu!

The delectable dessert comes with "two scoops of mango sorbet layered with Chamoy sauce, fresh mango chunks, Tajín seasoning, and lime juice," according to the website, and sells for $8. Photos show massive chunks of mango along with hefty portions of sauce and seasoning, so we have high hopes for this addition to the Disney parks menu. And according to people enjoying their own Disney mangonada on Instagram, the frozen dessert is everything you could want (and more) from a theme park snack.

What did we do to deserve this? Must have been something good! Read on for more droolworthy pictures of the frozen mango dessert, then add it to your comfort-food Disney bucket list. Yummmmmm!