 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Disneyland Has Droolworthy Mangonadas, So We Can Die Happy
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Selena Gomez
This Is Already Turning Out to Be Selena Gomez's Sexiest Year Yet
Dessert
Name a Better Duo Than Pan Dulce and Horchata Ice Cream — We'll Wait
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Disneyland Has Droolworthy Mangonadas, So We Can Die Happy

Lately, Disney has been the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to incredible Latinx foods. From deep-fried elote to micheladas at Disneyland, we didn't think things could get any better, until we saw that Clarabelle's Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure added mangonadas to its menu!

The delectable dessert comes with "two scoops of mango sorbet layered with Chamoy sauce, fresh mango chunks, Tajín seasoning, and lime juice," according to the website, and sells for $8. Photos show massive chunks of mango along with hefty portions of sauce and seasoning, so we have high hopes for this addition to the Disney parks menu. And according to people enjoying their own Disney mangonada on Instagram, the frozen dessert is everything you could want (and more) from a theme park snack.

What did we do to deserve this? Must have been something good! Read on for more droolworthy pictures of the frozen mango dessert, then add it to your comfort-food Disney bucket list. Yummmmmm!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodDisneylandDisneyMango
Join The Conversation
Food News
This Disneyland Dessert Has Tajín, Chamoy, and Everything Dreams Are Made Of
by Brinton Parker
Where to Buy Butterfly Hair Clips
Nostalgia
by Victoria Messina
Alessandra Ambrosio Wearing a Striped One-Piece June 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio
by Alessandra Foresto
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds