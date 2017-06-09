Craving Latin Food at the Disney Parks? Here Are the Best Dishes to Try!

Disney vacations are the perfect opportunity to indulge cravings — hellooooooo, seasonal ice cream and decadent doughnuts — and sometimes, that means we want nostalgic Latino food while visiting the parks. That's why there's no shortage of options in the US Disney park locations, ranging from comfort food (empanadas and chilaquiles) to experimental goodies (horchata margaritas and tajín-chamoy Popsicles).

We've selected the 14 best Latino eats and drinks to reach for when you're enjoying the Disney parks, so that you don't get stuck biting into a lackluster lunch. Check our selections ahead, then let us know if we missed your personal favorite!