 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Craving Latin Food at the Disney Parks? Here Are the Best Dishes to Try!
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Loves Putting Together a Good Outfit — and We Love Trying to Copy It
Makeup
This Selena Lip Art Is Making Our Hearts Go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Craving Latin Food at the Disney Parks? Here Are the Best Dishes to Try!

Disney vacations are the perfect opportunity to indulge cravings — hellooooooo, seasonal ice cream and decadent doughnuts — and sometimes, that means we want nostalgic Latino food while visiting the parks. That's why there's no shortage of options in the US Disney park locations, ranging from comfort food (empanadas and chilaquiles) to experimental goodies (horchata margaritas and tajín-chamoy Popsicles).

We've selected the 14 best Latino eats and drinks to reach for when you're enjoying the Disney parks, so that you don't get stuck biting into a lackluster lunch. Check our selections ahead, then let us know if we missed your personal favorite!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodWalt Disney WorldDisneylandDisneyTravel
Join The Conversation
Disney
41 Insane Facts You Definitely Don't Know About Disneyland
by Macy Cate Williams
Abandoned Honeymoon Hotels
Photography
Wow, the Honeymoon Capital of the World Is Trashed and Abandoned — See the Creepy Photos
by Macy Cate Williams
Shades of Green Military Resort at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World
Did You Know Disney World Has a Private Resort For Military Personnel?
by Kelsey Garcia
Disney Infinity-Ade Lavender Lemonade With Glow Cube
Food News
by Kelsey Garcia
Disney World Facts
Walt Disney World
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds