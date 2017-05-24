 Skip Nav
We Can't Even Count the Amount of Awards All the Mexican Talent in This 1 Photo Has

Latinx should be proud of the amount of Mexican talent at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival! Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Emmanuel Lubezki, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, and Salma Hayek were all on the red carpet at the same time — and how did the universe not melt? The Mexican stars posed for a photo together to capture the epic moment. Salma and Diego had a blast and were even caught making funny faces, while the actress' husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, posed with his wife's compatriots.

The guys all looked very dapper in their tuxedos, but Salma stole the show in a duck egg blue Gucci dress and another wig, this time a light brown bob. The details on her dress are so intricate that we could spend hours staring at it. Keep scrolling to see more photos of all this talent together, and feel the pride.

