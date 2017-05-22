 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Salma Hayek Gets on the Millennial Pink Bandwagon With This Hair Color
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Looks Like a Walking Chandelier Dripping in Diamonds at Cannes
Red Carpet Style
No, but Really, Camila Cabello Is the Dancer Emoji at the Billboard Music Awards
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Salma Hayek Gets on the Millennial Pink Bandwagon With This Hair Color

Salma Hayek looked like a woodland fairy at the Cannes Film Festival. The 50-year-old actress decided to switch up her look by showing up at a dinner with soft pastel pink hair.

Always one to experiment with her look, we weren't totally shocked to see Salma testing the millennial pink hair trend, which perfectly matched the flowers on her Gucci dress. But what we didn't expect is for it to be not so permanent.

Although Salma's pink hair looked fab, it turns out it was a wig as she stepped out of her hotel the next morning in a matching pink shirt and pants and her hair back to its usual black with ombré ends. Keep scrolling to see more photos of her realistic pink wig.

Related
Looking at These Photos Will Convince You Salma Hayek Can Wear Anything

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyLatina CelebritySalma Hayek
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Salma Hayek
Hmm, Watch Salma Hayek Repeatedly Slap Eugenio Derbez With a Tortilla
by Celia Fernandez
Gisele Bundchen Instagram Travel Photos
Gisele Bündchen
26 Times Gisele Bündchen's Instagram Feed Gave Us Serious Wanderlust
by Alessandra Foresto
Salma Hayek Talks About Oscars Best Picture Mistake 2017
Oscars
Salma Hayek, Innocent Bystander, Saw That Whole Best Picture Flub Go Down Before Anyone Else
by Brittney Stephens
Makeup Tutorials
10 Selena Makeup Tutorials That Will Leave You in Awe
by Celia Fernandez
Best Pictures From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Photos
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Things to Do in Isla Holbox, Mexico
Summer
7 Reasons You Need to Visit Isla Holbox, the Anti-Cancun, This Summer
by Allie Merriam
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Vanessa Hudgens
by Lauren Levinson
We Don't Know What to Think About Kendall Jenner's See-Through Pants
Celebrity Style
We Don't Know What to Think About Kendall Jenner's See-Through Pants
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
by Celia Fernandez
Adriana Lima at the Cannes Film Festival May 2017
Adriana Lima
by Celia Fernandez
Daddy Yankee Facts
Daddy Yankee
15 Things You Might Not Know About Puerto Rican Superstar Daddy Yankee
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds