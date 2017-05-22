Salma Hayek Gets on the Millennial Pink Bandwagon With This Hair Color

Salma Hayek looked like a woodland fairy at the Cannes Film Festival. The 50-year-old actress decided to switch up her look by showing up at a dinner with soft pastel pink hair.

Always one to experiment with her look, we weren't totally shocked to see Salma testing the millennial pink hair trend, which perfectly matched the flowers on her Gucci dress. But what we didn't expect is for it to be not so permanent.

Although Salma's pink hair looked fab, it turns out it was a wig as she stepped out of her hotel the next morning in a matching pink shirt and pants and her hair back to its usual black with ombré ends. Keep scrolling to see more photos of her realistic pink wig.