 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Queen Letizia of Spain Is Embracing Summer's Most Classic Trend
Summer
Your Favorite Stars Look Damn Good in Bikinis
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Weekend in Paris Was as Sweet as Ice Cream
Beauty Tips
Why Dark Spots Are More Common Among Latinas — and How to Finally Get Rid of Them
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Queen Letizia of Spain Is Embracing Summer's Most Classic Trend

Queen Letizia of Spain is just like us. Not only does the royal repeat outfits over and over again, she also turns to the easiest trick in the Summer fashion book when in a pinch to get ready for her many official functions. The queen attended an event at the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid with her husband, King Felipe VI, in a familiar look we remember from two Summers ago: a monochrome business-ready outfit made of a Felipe Varela chiffon midi skirt and a Hugo Boss peplum jacket.

The stylish royal, who is usually one to embrace new trends, followed Summer's most simple trick, pairing two all-white basics for an easy and fresh outfit. But Queen Letizia made the look her own, adding a suede rectangular clutch (also from Felipe Valera) and blush bow mules. Keep reading to see more photos of her outing.

Related
This Is What King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's Coronation Was Like

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityQueen LetiziaThe RoyalsSummer StyleGet The LookShopping
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Loves Zumba and 24 Other Little-Known Facts About the Royal
by Marcia Moody
Alex Rodriguez Pictures
Alex Rodriguez
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia Wearing Clear Heels June 2017
Queen Letizia
We Never Expected Queen Letizia to Wear These Shoes — but We Love Them!
by Victoria Messina
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Wedding | Pictures
Queen Letizia
We Will Never Get Over Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Wedding
by Alessandra Foresto
Bralette Shopping Inspiration
Spring Fashion
33 Bralettes For Every Type of Girl
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds