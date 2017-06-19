Queen Letizia of Spain Is Embracing Summer's Most Classic Trend

Queen Letizia of Spain is just like us. Not only does the royal repeat outfits over and over again, she also turns to the easiest trick in the Summer fashion book when in a pinch to get ready for her many official functions. The queen attended an event at the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid with her husband, King Felipe VI, in a familiar look we remember from two Summers ago: a monochrome business-ready outfit made of a Felipe Varela chiffon midi skirt and a Hugo Boss peplum jacket.

The stylish royal, who is usually one to embrace new trends, followed Summer's most simple trick, pairing two all-white basics for an easy and fresh outfit. But Queen Letizia made the look her own, adding a suede rectangular clutch (also from Felipe Valera) and blush bow mules. Keep reading to see more photos of her outing.