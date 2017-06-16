 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's Abs Will Put Everyone in a Trance — They Are Just That Hot

Selena Gomez has embraced her sexy side more and more over the years, and we love every minute of it — especially when she shows off her abs in a cute crop top or a dress that shows off her midsection.

The 24-year-old loves to motivate her fans to love themselves through her Instagram, so it's no wonder that she embraces rocking her abs for the world to see. Selena has come a long way from her Disney days to now being a "Bad Liar," but she can't lie to us about her sexy abs.

17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos

