Feast Your Eyes on Shakira's Most Revealing Outfits Yet

Shakira is a Colombian queen who isn't afraid to show off her body, and we love her for that. But, no, seriously, she loves to show her body.

Every time she performs, Shakira wears a revealing outfit that puts her strong abs on display (as she belly dances her way into your soul) and sometimes she even brings that sultry vibe to the red carpet. The 40-year-old mom-of-two plays with her style and lets the world see the results of all those hours at the gym. Watching her own her sexy makes us feel more confident, because we know if she can do it, we can do it, too. Keep scrolling to see some of Shakira's most revealing outfits to date.

Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity EvolutionsEye CandyShakira
