How Shakira Stays So Damn Fit, According to Her Instagram
Collective Stories
13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
Organization
8 Savvy Ways to Update Your Wardrobe Without Spending Tons of Money
Nostalgia
Look Back at Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Most Loving Moments
How Shakira Stays So Damn Fit, According to Her Instagram

Everyone knows that Shakira's hips don't lie. But how does the 39-year-old mom of two stay so fit, you ask?

When she's not chasing after her sons with professional soccer player Gerard Piqué, Milan and Sasha, or breaking a sweat on stage, the Colombian-born singer is simply staying active — and varying her workouts. It doesn't matter if she's color coordinating her activewear for an outdoor session or showing off her curves in the dance studio, you can totally count on Shakira to inspire your fitness routine in more ways than one. Read on to see her favorite fun calorie-burning activities (according to her Instagram), and then take a scroll through her swoon-worthy family moments.

