Oh My Freaking God! These Selena Quintanilla Cookies Are So Beautiful We Could Cry

A post shared by Horchateria Rio Luna (@horchateriarl) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Selena Quintanilla's legacy continues to live on, and now it's in cookie form. The shop that brought you the churro sundae and the concha ice cream sandwich has come up with a new treat: Selena cookies.

Horchateria Rio Luna in California says the treats "will make your heart go 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,'" and, yep, that is exactly what happened when we spotted Selena's famous red bustier, purple jumpsuit, and Amor Prohíbido look on their Instagram feed. Our hearts actually filled with joy, and our faces lit up with smiles. Each of the cookies retails for $5 and looks to be worth every penny.