Turn the Heat in Your Relationship Way Up With This Daring Sex Challenge

If you're ready to spice things up, and we mean really spice things up, you've come to the right place. Take your sex life to the next level by getting out of your comfort zone and being open-minded to new and erotic adventures. For best results, your partner needs to be game, too. The two of you might even surprise yourselves to find out what ends up turning you on — or off, which will benefit your relationship nonetheless. Here are 23 things for you and your SO to cross off your sex bucket lists.



7 Reasons You Should Be Having More Sex Related