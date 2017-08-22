4 BFFs Wore Their Wedding Dresses For This Adorable Photo Shoot

Don't panic, this isn't a quadruple wedding — it's so much better than that. Four best friends who all got married over the span of a year came up with a creative excuse to get dolled up again, wear their stunning gowns, and celebrate their friendship. These photos are so adorable and remind us of how wonderful it is to have close bonds with our besties. Be sure to check out all the sweet photos now, and for even more cuteness, check out a sister wedding dress photo shoot here!