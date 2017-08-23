 Skip Nav
Disney
Anna Marries Kristoff in This Snowy Frozen Fantasy Wedding
Tattoos
Bibliophiles Only: 19 Tiny Tattoos Inspired by Books
Advice
"Before-Play" Is the Solo Pregame That Could Boost Your Sex Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Here's Where to Find Your New Favorite Dating App

It seems like every day there's a new form of online dating. No matter what type of relationship you're looking for — from the forever kind to the friends-with-benefits kind — there's an app for that! I've been hearing my girlfriends discuss their wins and losses with a variety of online-dating phone apps, so I'm breaking down the newest means of tech-based courtship.

— Additional reporting by Ashley Paige

Related
That Tinder Couple Who Got Sent to Maui Actually Ended Up Having a Great Time Together
Find Your New BFF With This "Tinder For Girl Friends" App
Here Are the Most Attractive Names in Online Dating

Bumble
Tastebuds
Score
Happn
Fliqpic
Once
Align
Coffee Meets Bagel
PURE
HighThere!
Clover
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
TinderiPhone AppsOnline DatingSingleDating
Join The Conversation
Annie-Gabillet Annie-Gabillet 4 years
Nice to know what all the kids these days are using. ;) I think I'd be addicted to Tindr if I were single.
Relationships
21 Unique Date Ideas For the Adventurous Couple
by Nicole Yi
Dating Game of Thrones Fans
Game of Thrones
Why You Should Date a Game of Thrones Fan, According to Data
by Nicole Yi
How to Tell If He's Serious About You
Relationships
9 Signs of a Man Who Will Never Stop Loving You
by Ashley Paige
Connor Franta Answers Dating Questions with POPSUGAR
Online Dating
Connor Franta Taught Us A Major Lesson About Slaying a First Date
by Candace Lowry
What Is Tinder Select?
Online Dating
Wait, There's a Secret Tinder For Hot, Successful People That's Invite-Only
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds