 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Forget All About Fancy Weddings When You See This Couple's City Hall Nuptials
Wedding
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017
Relationships
I Never Thought I'd Allow Myself to Be in a Physically Abusive Relationship — Until I Was in One
Sex
I Tried "Weed Lube" and Oh My God, Yes
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 58  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You'll Forget All About Fancy Weddings When You See This Couple's City Hall Nuptials

Many envision having a grand wedding ceremony and reception where all their friends and loved ones are there to witness a union. But Alva and Bo's intimate nuptials might convince you to downsize your guest list to two. The couple decided to have their own destination wedding in San Francisco to tie the knot at the gorgeous City Hall. The five-day trip included just them and their wedding photographer, exploring the city and Alcatraz.

"Alva had her dress custom designed with her favorite accent color, pink, and added fabulous pink patent-leather heels for her big day styling," said their photographer. "These two are so clearly in love and they do know how to have a good time, and it shows in all the photos."

See the pictures ahead!

Related
After Seeing Their Epic Wedding, You'll Think This Couple Can Walk on Water (Seriously!)
Couple's 1-Year-Old Son Helped Dad Propose in the Cutest Way Possible
You Would Never Guess How Imperfect This Perfect Wedding Actually Was

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsCity Hall Wedding
Join The Conversation
Wedding
We Love How This Couple Wore "Bride" Converse Sneakers Under Their Wedding Gowns
by Nicole Yi
Black Owned Makeup Brands
Makeup
11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Need to Know About in 2017
by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Intimate Southern Wedding Photos
Summer
This Romantic Wedding Is Your Ultimate Inspiration For an Outdoor Ceremony
by Macy Cate Williams
Rustic Bike-Themed Wedding
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Best Hairstyles For the Gym
Braids
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds