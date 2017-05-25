 Skip Nav
40 Outdoor Date Ideas For Summer Lovin'

Take advantage of the warm temperatures Summer has to offer by taking date night outside! We've rounded up tons of beautiful inspiration for romantic outdoorsy outings (some are perfect for crossing off your Summer bucket list). So grab your fling or longtime lover, throw on a bikini or your sneakers, and get your Summer lovin' on with these outdoor date ideas.

— Additional reporting by Tara Block

MSucre MSucre 3 years
Great pictures and ideas. Now I need some indoor activities to beat the heat (and humidity)!
jaan_black jaan_black 4 years
I love the Kayak pic...I'm looking forward to Fall (my favorite season) but I had an awesome summer
springfellow3 springfellow3 5 years
Ferrari Scudderia 430
Tara-Block Tara-Block 5 years
These are so creative! And I LOVE the Instagram pics!
Annie-Gabillet Annie-Gabillet 5 years
 @ForeignFlowers Thanks! 
ForeignFlowers ForeignFlowers 5 years
Love these!
