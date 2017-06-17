The Ultimate Summer Couples Bucket List

There's a reason John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John felt so strongly about Summer lovin'. After all, the season's about turning up the heat and spending the hot sticky months with someone you love. Get on your way with a bucket list packed with fun and playful suggestions for a sexy Summer, be it in the bedroom or the great outdoors. What are you waiting for? Check out the ultimate Summer bucket list for couples below, and download a printable checklist here. Flying solo? Check out our Summer bucket list for single ladies!