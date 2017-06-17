 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Summer Couples Bucket List
The Ultimate Summer Couples Bucket List

There's a reason John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John felt so strongly about Summer lovin'. After all, the season's about turning up the heat and spending the hot sticky months with someone you love. Get on your way with a bucket list packed with fun and playful suggestions for a sexy Summer, be it in the bedroom or the great outdoors. What are you waiting for? Check out the ultimate Summer bucket list for couples below, and download a printable checklist here. Flying solo? Check out our Summer bucket list for single ladies!

Image Sources: Corbis Images and Shutterstock
Andriea14834027 Andriea14834027 3 years
This sounds like fun! I know the summer is coming to an end, but we're gonna try to get these things done!
