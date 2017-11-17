 Skip Nav
15 Fun First Date Questions That Keep the Conversation Going

Got the first date jitters? That's normal. Lucky for you, we have the key to having the best first date experience ever. It's all about the conversation! Here are some creative questions to ask that will keep the conversation flowing. These questions are more interesting than just basic inquiries. You're date will go by so fast you'll just have to plan a second one.

What do you enjoy doing when you’re not at work?
What are your plans for this weekend?
Do you have anything on your bucket list you've been dying to check off?
What's your favorite joke?
What's you're favorite cocktail?
Do you have any pet peeves?
What's your idea of a perfect date?
Who are you closest to in your family?
Where's your favorite place in the whole world?
What's your dream job?
Have you read any good books recently?
Are you a cat person or a dog person?
Are you obsessed with any TV shows?
What kind of music do you like to listen to?
Where do you see yourself a few years down the road?
