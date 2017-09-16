Early 2000s Halloween Costumes
Oops, We Did It Again . . . 31 Millennial Costumes That Are So Fetch
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Oops, We Did It Again . . . 31 Millennial Costumes That Are So Fetch
If the early 2000s had to be described in two words, they would have to be "so raven." They were the years when boy bands captured the hearts of choker-wearing tween girls, pop princesses ruled Hollywood with bared midriffs, and Disney Channel Original Movies were the peak of television greatness — so millennial costume ideas are ripe for the picking! Here are 31 of the greatest costumes inspired by the new millennium. If you can manage to choose a favorite from this fun-filled list, any 20-something who experienced life from 2000 to 2005 will love your nostalgic costume choice! So put down your Motorola Razr and check out these blasts from the past.
0previous images
33more images