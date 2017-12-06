Our Hearts Are Melting Over This Sweet Fall Engagement Shoot in the Park

When we think of Fall, we automatically picture foliage. So when Rachel and James decided to shoot their engagement photos in November, it was only right that they spend the day at Atlanta's oldest city park among the beautiful, fallen leaves. Since the two met in Florida, plan to move to Atlanta, and are tying the knot out West, this special couple's session will always help them remember the beginning of their life together in Georgia. The couple looks absolutely smitten in their sweet pictures. See them ahead!