26 Awkwardly Unsexy Stock Photos

One of the best and worst things about writing for a love and sex site is the constant need for sexy stock photos. If you happen to glimpse at our screens while we're choosing photos, you'd think we were really into awkward softcore porn. Most of the photos leave something to be desired on the hotness scale, but some are downright hilarious, perplexing, or disturbing. Regardless, they deserve to be shared; here are 26 of the weirdest sex photos we've found.



20 Things You Never Knew About Boobs Related