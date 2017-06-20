 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
26 Awkwardly Unsexy Stock Photos
Pregnancy
The 1 Simple Reason I Decided Not to Have Kids
Advice
3 Things About the Modern Dating Game That Drive Single Women Crazy
Humor
35 Sexy Beaches For Thirsty Travelers
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 27  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
26 Awkwardly Unsexy Stock Photos

One of the best and worst things about writing for a love and sex site is the constant need for sexy stock photos. If you happen to glimpse at our screens while we're choosing photos, you'd think we were really into awkward softcore porn. Most of the photos leave something to be desired on the hotness scale, but some are downright hilarious, perplexing, or disturbing. Regardless, they deserve to be shared; here are 26 of the weirdest sex photos we've found.

Related
20 Things You Never Knew About Boobs

Previous Next
Join the conversation
HumorSex
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Here's the Printable Oscars Ballot You Need For This Year's Show
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Biggest Losses of 2017
Oscars
2017: The Year of Unfair Wins
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
Oscars
10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
by Kelsie Gibson
Oscar-Nominated Movie Checklist 2017
Oscars
Oscars Movie Challenge: Use Our Checklist as You See All the Movies!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscar Ballot 2017
Oscars
Fill Out Our Oscar Ballot For a Chance to Win $1,000!
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds