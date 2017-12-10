 Skip Nav
50 Gifts That Are Perfect to Buy For Your Girl Group

When you have a group of girlfriends, it can be difficult and pricey to choose individual gifts. We've found pretty, practical, and adorable choices that are probably already in your friends' wish lists to make your life easier. Some come in packs for you to break out for each, and others are perfect to buy in bulk. Depending on how much you want to spoil your friends, the products ahead range under $35. Keep reading to get shopping and try to restrain yourself from buying a few for yourself.

Urban Outfitters
Pink Flask
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware
Urban Outfitters 18k Gold + Sterling Silver Initial Post Earring
$10
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Gifts & Sets
Gourmand Petits Voyage Trio Gift Set
$24 $18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Gifts & Sets
BP
Women's Marled Plaid Scarf
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Scarves & Wraps
Urban Outfitters Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Frank Body Coffee Scrub
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Urban Outfitters Simple Cardholder Wallet
$12
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Monogram Mug
$8 $5
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Urban Outfitters
Disco Cactus Sipper Cup
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs
Sephora Eye Makeup
Makeup Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser® Makeup Remover Cloth
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Forever 21 Santa Cat Printed PJ Set
$23
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Candles
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
I Dew Care Mini Magic Clay Mask - Set of Five
$20
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Rose Petal Bath Salt Soak
$16 $12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Urban Outfitters
Hexagon Glass Catch-All Dish
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Anthropologie
Jet Set Passport Holder
$26
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Nordstrom Bracelets
Women's Mantraband 'She Believed She Could' Cuff
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Bracelets
Nordstrom Drinkware
Ban.do Sip Sip - Available For Weekends Travel Tumbler
$14
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Drinkware
Tony Moly
Panda Dream Brightening Eye Base-0.03 oz.
$12
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Tony Moly Eye Makeup
PacSun Teen Girls' Clothes
Ban.do Bonjour Toiletries Bag
$20
from PacSun
Buy Now See more PacSun Teen Girls' Clothes
Urban Outfitters
Copper Wine Glass
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wine Glasses
Tarte
Quench Lip Rescue - Rainforest of the SeaTM Collection
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Lip Products
Saks Fifth Avenue Cups & Mugs
ban.do More Coffee Please Hot Stuff Thermal Mug
$14
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Cups & Mugs
Forever 21 Teddy Bear Indoor Slippers
$9
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Calvin Klein
Carousel Thongs, Set of 3
$33
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Thongs
Anthropologie Home Fragrance
Illume Anatomy Of A Fragrance Rollerball Perfume
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home Fragrance
Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
ban.do I Got Your Back Greeting Cards/Set of 10
$12
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
WKNDRS The Everything Pizza Pin
$10
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Barefoot Dreams
Women's Cozychic Socks
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Barefoot Dreams Socks
Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
ban.do Good Vibes Write on It Pens/Set of 3
$14
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Madewell
The Reusable Canvas Tote
$5
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Duffels & Totes
Madewell
Delicate Stacking Ring Set
$24
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Rings
Urban Outfitters
Double Knit Essential Beanie
$12 $10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats
Typo Easy on the Eye Sleep Mask
$7
from cottonon.com
Buy Now
Mini & Merry Hand Cream
$12
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
DIY Library Kit
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Mini Lip Gloss Kit/0.08 oz.
$29.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lip Gloss
Free People Socks
Forever Tall Sock by Capelli at Free People
$14
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Socks
Anthropologie
Grid 2018 Pocket Planner
$13
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Threshold
Bottle Opener White/Copper
$6.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Corkscrews & Openers
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Pinch Provisions Pompom Minimergency Kit
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Poppin Assorted Metallic Mini Soft Cover Notebook Set
$8
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
BP
Women's Dainty Chain Choker
$14
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Necklaces
Anthropologie Candles
Capri Blue Mini Zodiac Candle
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Urban Outfitters
Mini Clothespin Photo Clips String Set
$14 $10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Herbivore Botanicals
Mini Rose Hibiscus Face Mist
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Face Care
Sugarfina Rosé 3-Piece Candy Bento Box
$28
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Cult Classics Nail Polish Collection
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Nail Polish
Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Recover White Marble Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - White
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Gilt Drinkware
Rosanna Inc. Chez Elle Luster Shot Glasses (Set of 4)
$24
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Drinkware
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $50Gifts For WomenGift GuideHoliday
