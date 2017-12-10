Gifts For a Group of Girlfriends
50 Gifts That Are Perfect to Buy For Your Girl Group
When you have a group of girlfriends, it can be difficult and pricey to choose individual gifts. We've found pretty, practical, and adorable choices that are probably already in your friends' wish lists to make your life easier. Some come in packs for you to break out for each, and others are perfect to buy in bulk. Depending on how much you want to spoil your friends, the products ahead range under $35. Keep reading to get shopping and try to restrain yourself from buying a few for yourself.
Urban Outfitters 18k Gold + Sterling Silver Initial Post Earring
$10
Gourmand Petits Voyage Trio Gift Set
$24 $18
Frank Body Coffee ScrubBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Disco Cactus Sipper CupBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs
Makeup Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser® Makeup Remover Cloth
$20
from Sephora
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar CandleBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
Rose Petal Bath Salt Soak
$16 $12
Hexagon Glass Catch-All DishBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Jet Set Passport Holder
$26
Women's Mantraband 'She Believed She Could' Cuff
$25
Ban.do Sip Sip - Available For Weekends Travel Tumbler
$14
Panda Dream Brightening Eye Base-0.03 oz.
$12
from Lord & Taylor
Ban.do Bonjour Toiletries Bag
$20
from PacSun
Copper Wine Glass
$14
Quench Lip Rescue - Rainforest of the SeaTM Collection
$19
from Sephora
ban.do More Coffee Please Hot Stuff Thermal Mug
$14
Illume Anatomy Of A Fragrance Rollerball Perfume
$14
ban.do I Got Your Back Greeting Cards/Set of 10
$12
ban.do Good Vibes Write on It Pens/Set of 3
$14
Velvet Hair Scrunchie SetBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Double Knit Essential Beanie
$12 $10
MAC Snow Ball Mini Lip Gloss Kit/0.08 oz.
$29.50
Forever Tall Sock by Capelli at Free People
$14
from Free People
Grid 2018 Pocket Planner
$13
Bottle Opener White/Copper
$6.99
from Target
Pinch Provisions Pompom Minimergency KitBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Capri Blue Mini Zodiac Candle
$14
Mini Clothespin Photo Clips String Set
$14 $10
Mini Rose Hibiscus Face Mist
$16
Cult Classics Nail Polish CollectionBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Nail Polish
Recover White Marble Iphone 6/6S/7/8 & 6/6S/7/8 Plus Case - White
$20
Rosanna Inc. Chez Elle Luster Shot Glasses (Set of 4)
$24
from Gilt
