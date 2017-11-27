Gifts For People Who Swear
31 Gifts For Women Who Really F*cking Love to Swear
Some people say that women who curse sound less intelligent, and not only do I think that's bullsh*t, but I think it's pretty f*cking sexist, too. For all of us who know that getting your point across just feels better with an added F-bomb (or two), feast your eyes on these gifts for women who love to swear and don't care one bit what you think about it. May I get a "hell yes," please?
nastygal Fuck You Sweatshirt
$40
from Nasty Gal
Secret Service Beauty Fuck Hair Tweezer
$29
from REVOLVE
Skinnydip I'm Too Lit For This Shit iPhone 6/6S/7/8 Case
$19
anese Fuck Bad Vibes Hydrating Body & Hair Elixir
$26
from REVOLVE
