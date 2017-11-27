 Skip Nav
31 Gifts For Women Who Really F*cking Love to Swear

Some people say that women who curse sound less intelligent, and not only do I think that's bullsh*t, but I think it's pretty f*cking sexist, too. For all of us who know that getting your point across just feels better with an added F-bomb (or two), feast your eyes on these gifts for women who love to swear and don't care one bit what you think about it. May I get a "hell yes," please?

"Feminist Badass" Tote Bag
$25
from feministapparel.com

"Let Me File That Under F*ck It" Desk Plate
$33
from amazon.com

Nasty Gal
nastygal Fuck You Sweatshirt
$40
from Nasty Gal
See more Nasty Gal Clothes and Shoes
F*ck Off Morse Code Bar Necklace
$26
from etsy.com

"F*ck Off" Eye Mask
$25
from revolve.com

"Feminist as F*ck" Tank
$30
from feministapparel.com

"B*tches Get Stuff Done" Socks
$12
from feministapparel.com

REVOLVE Clothes and Shoes
Secret Service Beauty Fuck Hair Tweezer
$29
from REVOLVE
See more REVOLVE Clothes and Shoes
Middle Finger Necklace
$61
from etsy.com

"Badass" Bracelet
$14
from etsy.com

"B*tch Please, I'm a Unicorn" Pillow
$20
from society6.com

"Carpe the F*ck Out of This Diem" Socks
$12
from feministapparel.com

Asos Tech Accessories
Skinnydip I'm Too Lit For This Shit iPhone 6/6S/7/8 Case
$19
from Asos
See more Asos Tech Accessories
Thumbs Up
Uck Mug
$16
from Asos
See more Thumbs Up Cups & Mugs
REVOLVE Clothes and Shoes
anese Fuck Bad Vibes Hydrating Body & Hair Elixir
$26
from REVOLVE
See more REVOLVE Clothes and Shoes
Asos Stationery
uStudio Get Shit Done Notebook 2pk
$16
from Asos
See more Asos Stationery
"Bad B*tch" Stackable Rings
$10
from etsy.com

"Get Sh*t Done" Art
$6
from etsy.com

"Oh For Fox Sake" Mug
$15
from etsy.com

"Motherf*cking Girl Power" Socks
$12
from feministapparel.com

This Book Will Make You Feel Less Sh*t Book
$12
from us.asos.com

"Cheers, B*tches" Coasters
$15
from amazon.com

Asos Cups & Mugs
Jolly Awesome I Fox Shit Up Mug
$19
from Asos
See more Asos Cups & Mugs
"F*ck" Compass iPhone Case
$36
from society6.com

Books
Shit Happens Get Over It Book
$9.50
from Asos
See more Books Women's Fashion
"Face Sh*t" Cosmetic Bag
$11
from amazon.com

"F*ck Off, I'm Coloring" Coloring Book
$11
from amazon.com

"Don't Be a D*ck" Tote Bag
$21
from society6.com

"Ladylike Motherf*cker" Mug
$11
from etsy.com

"Badass Babes Club" iPhone Case
$36
from society6.com

F*ck the Game
$18
from amazon.com

