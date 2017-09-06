 Skip Nav
Tattoos
43 Bangin' (and Beautiful) Tattoos
Sex
12 Actors Who Have Bared All on Screen
Sex
Team Josh or Team Charles? These Sexy GIFs From Younger Will Help You Decide
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
No Boys Allowed: 30+ Duo Costumes to Rock With Your BFF

Boyfriends come and go, but your best girlfriend is forever, duh. Instead of rocking a couple's costume with your significant other, how about teaming up with your gal pal to wear Halloween ensembles together? We've got loads of costume ideas for you and your BFF, so take a look and get majorly inspired.

Related
Ghouls Gone Wild! 60 Creative Girlfriend Group Costumes

0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Women Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenDIY CostumesHalloween CostumesFriendshipWomenHalloween
Join The Conversation
Humor
22 Times When You Could Relate a Little TOO Well to Hocus Pocus
by Tara Block
Disney Channel Original Halloween Movies
Nostalgia
These Disney Channel Original Halloween Movies Will Make You Scream (With Joy)
by Caitlin Hacker
Unique Vintage Halloween Collection 2017
Shopping Guide
by Brinton Parker
How to Feel Sexier Every Day
Advice
7 Ways to Feel Your Sexiest TONIGHT
by Nicole Yi
Kids Halloween Games
Parenting
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds