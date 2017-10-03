 Skip Nav
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Ends in November This Year
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
120+ Easy Couples Costumes You Can DIY in No Time

If you and your SO skid by with the bare minimum at Halloween parties each year, bookmark this for later. We've found more than 120 simple costume ideas for pairs that are easy to DIY and don't require much effort. There's bound to be inspiration for every lazy couple ahead. Take a look at what we've got for you two.

Wayne and Garth
Pikachu and Ash
Cowboys
Jenny and Forrest Gump
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
Construction Worker and Work Site
Pirates
The Bachelor and Contestant
Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm
Thomas and Duchess From Aristocats
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
Pretty Woman
Harry Potter and Hermione
Velma and Shaggy From Scooby-Doo
Juno and Paulie From Juno
Dora and Diego
Popeye and Olive Oyl
Johnny and June Cash
Derby Jockey and Horse
Hunter and Deer
Gertie and Elliot From E.T.
The Man With the Yellow Hat and Curious George
Tommy and Chuckie
Loofah and Soap
Superman and Lois Lane
Cop and Doughnut
