Relationships
26 Cozy Date Ideas For Lazy Lovers
Nostalgia
16 Disney Quotes That Will Make Your Heart Melt
Disney
MouseMingle Is a Dating Site For Disney Fans Looking For Love
12 Bomb Dot Com Halloween Costumes For Couples

Ready to travel back in time this Halloween? If you love all things '90s (duh), and you're paired up with either a significant other or BFF this Oct. 31, have we got a treat for you. Take your couples costume back two decades to the land of Pogs and Power Rangers with these '90s Halloween couples costume ideas. We found real duos dressed as iconic '90s characters from cartoons, video games, movies, books, and even a game show — party on!

Wendy Peffercorn From The Sandlot: The Inspiration
Squints From The Sandlot: The Inspiration
Phil and Lil From Rugrats: The Inspiration
Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski From Saved by the Bell: The Inspiration
Romy and Michele: The Inspiration
Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus: The Inspiration
Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World: The Inspiration
Doug and Patti Mayonnaise: The Inspiration
Legends of the Hidden Temple Contestants: The Inspiration
Daria and Jane: The Inspiration
Where's Waldo: The Inspiration
Carmen Sandiego: The Inspiration
Max and Roxanne From A Goofy Movie: The Inspiration
T.J. and Spinelli From Recess: The Inspiration
