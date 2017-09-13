12 Bomb Dot Com Halloween Costumes For Couples

Ready to travel back in time this Halloween? If you love all things '90s (duh), and you're paired up with either a significant other or BFF this Oct. 31, have we got a treat for you. Take your couples costume back two decades to the land of Pogs and Power Rangers with these '90s Halloween couples costume ideas. We found real duos dressed as iconic '90s characters from cartoons, video games, movies, books, and even a game show — party on!