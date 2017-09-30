 Skip Nav
These Creative (and Creepy!) Ideas Will Inspire the Halloween Wedding of Your Dreams

Anyone obsessed with Halloween or Fall will adore the festive wedding inspiration ahead. Whether you're looking to add subtle touches to your reception or go all out, we've found fun and gorgeous ideas to get you started.

From cakes and treats to table settings, you'll be able to tailor details to your own style and achieve the Halloween wedding of your dreams. There are also Día de los Muertos-themed ideas to pull inspiration from. Read on to see!

Table Assignments
Instead of plain seat assignment cards, direct your guests with adorable mini pumpkins.
If you want to maintain the theme without keeping the orange, white pumpkins make for an elegant alternative.
Make your wedding favors double as place cards!
Invitations
Don't forget about the envelope color! It could really enhance your Halloween or Fall theme.
Bridesmaid Dresses
Switch it up and have your bridesmaids dressed in all white.
Black lace adds the perfect elegant touch that still plays along with the theme.
Wedding Gowns
Get the best of both worlds by adding subtle color details to an off-white gown.
Wedding Details
Play up both the menu items and the display.
If your wedding is on the day of Halloween, this is a great way to make sure your younger guests are still getting in on the fun.
Cakes
Another option is to coordinate your cake to the details of your bouquet.
This naked orange ombré cake that looks like candy corn is fun but simple enough.
Take "Till death do us part" to the next level.
Shoes and Accessories
Or take the bold route and let the groom's shoes steal the spotlight.
Matching socks that aren't visible are a sweet detail for just you and the groom.
Pair your gown with a skull clutch to add some extra edge.
With a simpler dress, you can let your shoes make a statement.
Treats
Filling a vase with candy corn can double as decor and treats for your guests.
Halloween does involve candy, after all. A trick-or-treat station filled with your favorites is a fun dessert alternative.
Even if your sweets aren't obviously themed, a lit marquee can add festive flair to the dessert buffet.
A little dry ice can give any cocktail that cauldron effect.
Ring Display
A mini "Till Death" coffin makes for a creative jewelry box.
Bouquets
