 Skip Nav
Relationships
I Married the Same Man Twice
Advice
4 Tips For Maintaining Friendships When Life Gets Crazy
Humor
The Ultimate Best Friends Bucket List
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
31 Signs You're Obsessed With Halloween

Halloween is finally on the horizon, but let's be honest, you've been planning your costume since June. In fact, you've basically been preparing since Nov. 1. Listen, there's no shame in being obsessed with The Addams Family, creating the ideal party punch with dry ice, and taste-testing candy corn! It's perfectly normal. Take a look at these 31 signs that your Halloween fandom might be a little more than casual.

Related
These Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2017
You are the first to volunteer a million ideas for group costumes.
You comment on all your friends' kids' pictures from the pumpkin patch.
Every year you try to get your friends to play Light as a Feather.
Your Halloween planning has, at times, gotten a little out of hand.
That friend who forgets to bring you the shoes you needed for your outfit is DEAD to you.
You've had some epic Halloween Pinterest fails.
You're constantly impressing your friends with your Halloween skills.
Your clever Halloween ideas have established you as the HWIC.
You make sure you and your group color coordinate so no one clashes.
You have a keen eye for Halloween party decor.
If that costume selfie doesn't turn out right, you make sure your friend deletes it.
Halloween is the one time of year when you give yourself a free pass to hook up with whoever you want.
You don't understand people who don't "do" Halloween.
In fact, you've been known to cut out friends who don't celebrate it.
Forget bikini season, your workout motivation is looking awesome in your costume come Oct. 31.
You take trick-or-treating very seriously.
You would never bring store-bought cookies to a party.
You've threatened homicide over not finding a Halloween date . . .
But only because of the couples costume potential.
You pride yourself on giving out the BEST Halloween candy.
When the big day comes, you practice your self-affirmations in the mirror before you go out and face the night.
You cannot wait to head out there and drink some Halloween punch.
You can totally deal with your hideously uncomfortable costume because you look fabulous.
You instantly spot the cute dudes at the party.
You don't deal well with people showing up in the same costume.
In fact, you're not above sabotaging that person.
You're pretty judgmental of other people's costumes.
But you can't stand when someone disses your Halloween costume.
It's hard to hide your emotions when someone else's costume is a WRECK.
Going to the Spirit store to claim its clearance items on Nov. 1 is a tradition for you.
The day after Halloween puts you in a deep state of depression.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GifsSingleWomenHumorHalloweenTVMovies
Halloween
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Pennywise From It Halloween Costume
Halloween
Time to Float! Here's What You Need to Be Pennywise For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Sexy Costumes 2017
Women
The 10 Sexiest Costumes of 2017 Are Here, and They're Pretty Damn Hot
by Macy Cate Williams
Pixar Costumes
Humor
35+ Pixar Costumes to Make Your Halloween Bright and Terrific
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Drawing Illusion Game
Humor
Can You Tell Which of These Items Is Actually a Drawing?
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds