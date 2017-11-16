 Skip Nav
This Couple Threw Their Stylish Wedding at a Joshua Tree Airbnb
This Couple Threw Their Stylish Wedding at a Joshua Tree Airbnb

Most of us book an Airbnb for a weekend getaway or as a hotel alternative, but stylish couple Kelly and Lee actually reserved someone's home for their wedding. The Oregon-based couple brought pieces of their Portland abode to Joshua Tree, CA, to help make their reception feel authentically them. As a graphic designer and illustrator, Lee took care of their website and invitations, even customizing the stamp that adorned keepsake matchboxes for all their guests.

The two were surrounded by their closest friends and family on their wedding day, which included an outdoor daytime ceremony, followed by an intimate dinner under twinkling string lights. The bride and groom even ended up jumping into the pool in their clothes to finish the night with a bang.

See their beautiful photos!

Latest Love
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds