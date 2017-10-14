This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day

Britt and Alex, who also both happen to be actors, married each other on an overcast day in Fuchsia Dell Garden. Bag pipes played as the bride made her way down the aisle and many of the wedding guests around them donned traditional Scottish kilts. As a longtime friend officiated the ceremony, a light rain came down before the clouds gave way to a clear sky after the couple shared their first kiss.

Britt looked stunning in her off-white gown and cowboy boots. She had originally planned on wearing high heels, but thought it made her dress look too plain. So four days before her wedding, she found the perfect pair of boots that better fit her personality.

After their picnic-style reception, the newlywed couple danced and sang till sundown with 150 of their closest friends and family.

See their beautiful photos!