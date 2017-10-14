 Skip Nav
Netflix
October's Batch of Netflix Movies Will Leave You Hot and Bothered
Women
Allowing My High School Friends to Change Saved Our Friendship
Romantic Comedies
92 Romantic Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Month — See What's New!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day

Britt and Alex, who also both happen to be actors, married each other on an overcast day in Fuchsia Dell Garden. Bag pipes played as the bride made her way down the aisle and many of the wedding guests around them donned traditional Scottish kilts. As a longtime friend officiated the ceremony, a light rain came down before the clouds gave way to a clear sky after the couple shared their first kiss.

Britt looked stunning in her off-white gown and cowboy boots. She had originally planned on wearing high heels, but thought it made her dress look too plain. So four days before her wedding, she found the perfect pair of boots that better fit her personality.

After their picnic-style reception, the newlywed couple danced and sang till sundown with 150 of their closest friends and family.

See their beautiful photos!

Related
The Force Was Strong With This Scottish Couple at Their Colorful Star Wars Wedding
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
This Bride Decided to Swap Her Heels For Cowboy Boots on Her Wedding Day
21
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Disney
Each Table at This Adorable Wedding Reception Is Based Off a Disney Movie!
by Nicole Yi
Halloween Wedding Ideas
Halloween
These Creative (and Creepy!) Ideas Will Inspire the Halloween Wedding of Your Dreams
by Nicole Yi
How to Get Rid of a Pimple Before Your Wedding
Wedding Beauty
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Pimple 2 Days Before My Wedding
by Lauren Levinson
How to Do Your Own Makeup For Your Engagement Shoot
Wedding Beauty
How to Moonlight as a Makeup Artist For Your Engagement Photos
by Nicole Moleti
Groom's Reaction at His Korean-American Wedding
Wedding
The Groom's Tearful Reaction to Seeing His Bride Is the Absolute Sweetest
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds