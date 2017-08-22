 Skip Nav
Tattoos
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
Romantic Comedies
13 Swoon-Worthy Romantic Movie Quotes
Wedding Decor
47 Ways to Add Literary Charm to Your Wedding
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend

When it comes to weddings, we're all about breaking tradition. PK and Korel planned a unique wedding weekend at a riverside campground in Alsea, OR, for close friends and family, and it looked awesome. The site was just about two hours south of Portland within remote forests. Once guests settled into the campsite, everyone joined the bride and groom for a welcome dinner.

The couple made their own wedding rings with the words "I Will Always Choose You" engraved on the inside of the band. After guests passed the rings around during the ceremony to give PK and Korel their blessing, the newlyweds headed down to the river to sit and have a drink and celebrate their first moments as husband and wife.

Red, white, black, and yellow made up their wedding colors, while every detail and meal were handmade and prepared by family. PK's grandmother even made her wedding gown! The rest of the weekend featured signature drinks, an after-wedding-day brunch, live music from Korel's Star Trek fan-fiction band, a photo booth, a family-style meal on picnic tables, s'mores by the campfire, outdoor games, and even a laminated photo of honorary guest David Bowie. It was such a fun-filled couple of days that the family will never forget.

See their photos!

Related
This Woodsy, Outdoor Wedding Makes Us Want to Build a Campfire

Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
Instead of a Traditional Wedding, This Couple Hosted an Awesome Camping Weekend
35
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Join The Conversation
Wedding
This Bride Beautifully Meshed Traditional African and Indian Attire With a Modern Twist
by Nicole Yi
Book Wedding Ideas
Wedding Decor
47 Ways to Add Literary Charm to Your Wedding
by Tara Block
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Style
Princess Victoria
44 Reasons Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden Is the Royal Glamazon You Need to Follow
by Sarah Wasilak
Groom's Emotional Reaction During the First Look
Relationships
by Lauren Levy
Disney Ears For Brides
Disney
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds