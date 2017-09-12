 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
13 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2017
Women
I Got a Taste of an All-Female Play Party and It Was Everything I Imagined, in the Best Way
Tattoos
These 15 Sagittarius Tattoo Ideas Will Hit the Mark
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts

For several months, Luis crafted the perfect marriage proposal to his girlfriend of five years, Paula. On the day after Thanksgiving, the two spent a romantic day in San Francisco, which ended at the city's stunning Palace of Fine Arts. Paula was led down to the path in front of the lake, blinded by an eye mask and with no idea that her brother and sister were in on the surprise down to the very last detail.

As the sun was setting, a crowd began to form to witness the romantic proposal complete with rose petals and candles. When she removed the mask, she read a sweet note written by Luis and found him at the end of the path ready to take the knee. Paula was blown away and everyone around them cheered when she said, "Yes!"

See how it all unfolded ahead!

Related
A Woman Surprised Her Girlfriend With a Same-Day Proposal and Engagement Party

This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
21
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWeddingEngagement
Join The Conversation
Fifty Shades of Grey
by Nicole Yi
Game of Thrones Styled Wedding
Game of Thrones
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
by Nicole Yi
City Hall Wedding
Wedding
You'll Forget All About Fancy Weddings When You See This Couple's City Hall Nuptials
by Nicole Yi
Lemon Orchard Wedding
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Disney Themed Wedding
Disney
Each Table at This Adorable Wedding Reception Is Based Off a Disney Movie!
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds