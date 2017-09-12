This Guy Nailed the Sweetest Surprise Proposal at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts

For several months, Luis crafted the perfect marriage proposal to his girlfriend of five years, Paula. On the day after Thanksgiving, the two spent a romantic day in San Francisco, which ended at the city's stunning Palace of Fine Arts. Paula was led down to the path in front of the lake, blinded by an eye mask and with no idea that her brother and sister were in on the surprise down to the very last detail.

As the sun was setting, a crowd began to form to witness the romantic proposal complete with rose petals and candles. When she removed the mask, she read a sweet note written by Luis and found him at the end of the path ready to take the knee. Paula was blown away and everyone around them cheered when she said, "Yes!"

See how it all unfolded ahead!