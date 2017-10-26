 Skip Nav
94 Romantic Movies You Can Watch on Netflix in November

With colder weather approaching, Netflix has given us even more reason to stay in through the month of November with its new romantic selections. Twilight and The Break-Up will no longer be available for streaming come the first, but there's plenty of other movies to catch up on ahead. See 94 options, from romantic comedies to passion-filled flicks!

Additional reporting by Tara Block

Casper (Available Nov. 1)
The Reader (Available Nov. 1)
Tracers (Available Nov. 22)
The Details (Available Nov. 30)
Before Midnight
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Sleeping With Other People
She's Gotta Have It
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Carol
Vincent N Roxxy
Naked
A Cinderella Story
Practical Magic
Beautiful Creatures
My Ex-Ex
AWOL
Amélie
Begin Again
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Punch-Drunk Love
Southside With You
The Way He Looks
The Incredible Jessica James
