 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence
These Sexy Pictures Prove That Jennifer Lawrence Will Always Be the Girl on Fire
Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
Lenny Kravitz
Just a Ton of Photos of Lenny Kravitz That Will Make You Say "Daaamn!"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Under-the-Radar Romance, in Pictures

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for nearly six years and have a habit of keeping their relationship extremely private. While it's unclear exactly when these two started dating, the couple was first linked back in September 2011 when they were spotted enjoying a magical date at Disneyland. Since then, Eva and Ryan have shared a handful of sweet moments, starred in a movie together, and welcomed their two kids, daughters Esmeralda and Amada. Most recently, Ryan dedicated his award to "sweetheart" Eva at the Golden Globes.

Related
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Got Together in a Simple and Lovely Way
A Ryan Gosling Face For Almost Every Situation
Ryan Gosling Has the Cutest Reaction to Watching His 12-Year-Old Self Dancing

Late 2011–2012
2013–2014
2015
2016–2017
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity PDACelebrity CouplesRyan GoslingEva Mendes
Join The Conversation
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Took Ballet Lessons as a Kid, and Now We Love Him Even More
by Caitlin Hacker
Jackie and John F. Kennedy Wedding Details
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Best Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Is Eva Mendes Going to the Oscars?
Oscars
Important Question: Will Eva Mendes Attend the Oscars With Ryan Gosling?
by Brittney Stephens
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Peter and Mariska's Family Halloween Costumes Are as Sweet as a Candy Apple
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds