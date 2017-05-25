Seahorse Wedding Ideas
30 Pretty Seahorse Wedding Ideas From Pinterest
Photo 1 of 31
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
30 Pretty Seahorse Wedding Ideas From Pinterest
With beach weddings, there are several routes you can take to play up the theme. Mermaid details, classic nautical decor, or island vibes are just a few suggestions to start, but what about seahorses? The majestic-looking creatures can be incorporated into weddings elegantly and without looking too childish or tacky. From cakes to guest favors, see 30 ideas we've gathered from Pinterest ahead.