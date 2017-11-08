 Skip Nav
Must Haves
15 Steamy New Reads to Add to Your Kindle
Relationships
20 Sexy Gifts For Your Significant Other
Fifty Shades of Grey
The 17 Sexiest, Steamiest Scenes From Fifty Shades of Grey
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Winter Date Ideas For Your Zodiac Sign

If you're looking to get outdoors and have some fun this Winter, and maybe find some love in the process, you might want to ask the stars what "dream" date could make all those wishes come true. Sure, you might be thinking, "But it's so damn cold outside!" and figure that curling up in a ball at home seems like the wiser choice. But if you're not opening yourself up to new experiences and people, you might miss out on some meaningful connections and supercool date ideas no one would expect.

Plus, even though it is cold out, you'll have company and you can warm each other up. (And that makes it totally worthwhile, right?) What's more, most of these outdoor date ideas are really fun and can actually only be enjoyed during the chillier months, so it'd be a shame to waste the opportunity. So now that you've tried out these Fall date ideas, here are a few awesome Winter date ideas to give your love life and activity level a boost this coming Winter.

Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
AstrologyRelationshipsWinterDating
Tattoos
38 Colorful and Creative Pride Tattoos
by Tara Block
Where Are The Bachelor Couples Now?
Relationships
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
Who Was Dumbledore in Love With?
JK Rowling
The Wizard J.K. Rowling Said Dumbledore Was in Love With Will Shock You
by Hilary White
Mother-Daughter Tattoos
Tattoos
39 Mother-Daughter Tattoos
by Ashley Paige
Romantic Gifts For Boyfriends
Relationships
20 Sexy Gifts For Your Significant Other
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds