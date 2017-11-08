The Best Winter Date Ideas For Your Zodiac Sign

If you're looking to get outdoors and have some fun this Winter, and maybe find some love in the process, you might want to ask the stars what "dream" date could make all those wishes come true. Sure, you might be thinking, "But it's so damn cold outside!" and figure that curling up in a ball at home seems like the wiser choice. But if you're not opening yourself up to new experiences and people, you might miss out on some meaningful connections and supercool date ideas no one would expect.

Plus, even though it is cold out, you'll have company and you can warm each other up. (And that makes it totally worthwhile, right?) What's more, most of these outdoor date ideas are really fun and can actually only be enjoyed during the chillier months, so it'd be a shame to waste the opportunity. So now that you've tried out these Fall date ideas, here are a few awesome Winter date ideas to give your love life and activity level a boost this coming Winter.