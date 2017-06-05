6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Moms Father's Day Father's Day Gifts For New Dads 21 Father's Day Gifts For New and Expectant Dads June 5, 2017 by Lauren Levy 586 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're celebrating a new dad or dad-to-be on June 18, you'll want to commemorate the occasion with something special. Whether he's rugged and ready for adventure, seeking out the advice of other dads who have been there before, or worried about getting cabin fever during the new baby's first few weeks, we've rounded 9 some super thoughtful ideas for your man of honor. Scroll down and get inspired! 1 Scratch Map Oh, the places your little family will go . . . someday! Uncommon Goods' Scratch Map ($26-$40) is a great way to kick off a lifetime of adventure, as it looks cool hanging as is and only becomes better as you document your journeys. UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes Scratch Map $26 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes 2 Customized Dad Mug Whether you're using this as a sweet gift to break the news or are giving him a memorable vessel for his morning coffee, this customized dad mug ($14) will be the most meaningful cup in your cabinet. customized dad mug $14 from etsy.com Buy Now 3 Dad's Playbook Compiled on the basis that dads and coaches strive to exhibit similar traits, Dad's Playbook ($9) is a beautiful collection of more than 100 quotes on motivation, mentorship, discipline, and love — straight from the mouths of the greatest sports coaches of all time. Dad's Playbook $9 from amazon.com Buy Now 4 Diaper Bag Backpack While Dad definitely needs a lot of gear for any outing with the little one, he might not be thrilled about the idea of carrying your diaper bag. Give him a more masculine option with Obersee Oslo's diaper bag backpack with detachable cooler ($120). Bed Bath & Beyond Diaper Backpacks Obersee Oslo Diaper Bag Backpack with Detachable Cooler in Black/Royal Blue $131.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Diaper Backpacks 5 Cordless Car and Boat Handheld Vacuum Accidents happen, and for the dads who are protective of their cars, they can feel particularly painful. Don't let Dad — or his first baby, the car — suffer from messes with Dyson's V6 car and boat cordless handheld vacuum ($216, originally $240). 6 Freezable 18-Can Cooler Make sure Dad has a way to keep his favorite beverages cool for all of these outdoor play dates and games in his future with PackIt's freezable 18-can cooler ($30). This roomy, soft-sided cooler keeps drinks and snacks cold for up to 10 hours without any extra ice packs. PackIt's freezable 18-can cooler $30 from packit.com Buy Now 7 Made For Jake Custom Silhouette Let the new dad showcase his lil guy or girl in style with a custom silhouette ($27+). custom silhouette $27 from etsy.com Buy Now 8 iPhone Valet His world may have just been turned upside down (in the best way possible), but that doesn't mean he doesn't still appreciate some of his-pre fatherhood favorites. Treat him to a bouquet of bacon roses in a football vase ($60) for a clever twist on his special day. bouquet of bacon roses in a football vase $60 from baconbouquets.com Buy Now 9 Grabopener One-Handed Bottle Opener It's hard to open a beer when you're holding a baby! Let him indulge in a drink or two with ease with Kebo's one-handed bottle opener ($16). one-handed bottle opener $16 from gropener.com Buy Now 10 Rules For My Unborn Son Based on the popular Tumblr of the same name, Rules For My Unborn Son ($15) is a hilarious and heartwarming collection of rules, life lessons, and observations for the dad-to-be, with everything from "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit" to "Never underestimate the power of taking out the trash without being asked." So true! Rules For My Unborn Son $15 from barnesandnoble.com Buy Now 11 Mouth Raise the Bar Gift Set With the arrival of his new best bud, dad's had to cut back big time on nights out with his original crew. Add a sophisticated twist to those every-three-hour feedings with the Raise the Bar ($146) gift set of artisanal liquors, carefully curated by Mouth. Raise the Bar $146 from mouth.com Buy Now 12 Nespresso Espresso Maker A sleek espresso maker ($249, originally $298) will make those first sleepless nights a lot more manageable. espresso maker $249 from surlatable.com Buy Now 13 A Family Photoshoot Image Source: Facebook user Thiele Photography While photos of nature and loving stares are beautiful and look great around the house, get the new dad in your life the gift of a photoshoot that sparks his interests, like this amazing Batman and Robin photoshoot. 14 D3400 Two Lens Kit Help him not only capture but also share the precious memories that are filling his days with a new camera kit ($500 originally $900) that links his camera, smartphone, and cloud. new camera kit $500 from nikonusa.com Buy Now 15 Ferragamo Swiss Made 1898 Sport Nato Strap Watch Once you become a parent, time goes by way too quickly so give him a reminder to cherish every second instead of letting it slip by with a timeless watch ($450, originally $725). timeless watch $450 from tjmaxx.tjx.com Buy Now 16 Secret Message Cufflinks With a masculine hammered finish and a sentimental secret message from you and your little one hidden away, these handmade sterling silver cufflinks will catch him by surprise ($99). Mark & Graham Cuff links Secret Message Cufflinks, Love You $99 from Mark & Graham Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Cuff links 17 Bento Meal-to-Go Diaper Bag This multifunctional diaper bag comes with an insulated mealtime kit as well as the ablility to hook it it to a stroller for the on-the-go dad who wants a stylish diaper bag option ($100). 18 Pair of Thieves Dad and Kid Sock Set It's never too early to learn the importance of stylish socks so let Dad pass this lesson on to his little one in the cutest way possible: with a matching set($16). 19 iRobot Roomba 960 For the Dad who loves his gadgets, treat him something that will help keep things cleaner for both him and baby but in the most entertaining way possible. The Roomba 960 ($700) adapts to take care of the entire level of your home with the touch of your phone. Roomba 960 $700 from store.irobot.com Buy Now 20 Samsung Gear S3 Frontier This might look like a traditional watch at first glance but it's a smartwatch ($300) that will keep Dad connected to work, play, weather, location, and the ones he loves most to get everything done hands-free (which will seriously come in handy with the little one!). smartwatch $300 from samsung.com Buy Now 21 Model One Digital Give Dad the gift of music with this classic radio with a modern twist. The Model One Digital ($300) streams over WiFi and bluetooth for stylish smart home audio. Model One Digital $300 from amazon.com Buy Now