21 Father's Day Gifts For New and Expectant Dads

If you're celebrating a new dad or dad-to-be on June 18, you'll want to commemorate the occasion with something special. Whether he's rugged and ready for adventure, seeking out the advice of other dads who have been there before, or worried about getting cabin fever during the new baby's first few weeks, we've rounded 9 some super thoughtful ideas for your man of honor. Scroll down and get inspired!

1 Scratch Map
Scratch Map

Oh, the places your little family will go . . . someday! Uncommon Goods' Scratch Map ($26-$40) is a great way to kick off a lifetime of adventure, as it looks cool hanging as is and only becomes better as you document your journeys.

UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
Scratch Map
$26
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
2 Customized Dad Mug
Customized Dad Mug

Whether you're using this as a sweet gift to break the news or are giving him a memorable vessel for his morning coffee, this customized dad mug ($14) will be the most meaningful cup in your cabinet.

customized dad mug
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
3 Dad's Playbook
Dad's Playbook

Compiled on the basis that dads and coaches strive to exhibit similar traits, Dad's Playbook ($9) is a beautiful collection of more than 100 quotes on motivation, mentorship, discipline, and love — straight from the mouths of the greatest sports coaches of all time.

Dad's Playbook
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
4 Diaper Bag Backpack
Diaper Bag Backpack

While Dad definitely needs a lot of gear for any outing with the little one, he might not be thrilled about the idea of carrying your diaper bag. Give him a more masculine option with Obersee Oslo's diaper bag backpack with detachable cooler ($120).

Bed Bath & Beyond Diaper Backpacks
Obersee Oslo Diaper Bag Backpack with Detachable Cooler in Black/Royal Blue
$131.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Diaper Backpacks
5 Cordless Car and Boat Handheld Vacuum
Cordless Car and Boat Handheld Vacuum

Accidents happen, and for the dads who are protective of their cars, they can feel particularly painful. Don't let Dad — or his first baby, the car — suffer from messes with Dyson's V6 car and boat cordless handheld vacuum ($216, originally $240).

6 Freezable 18-Can Cooler
Freezable 18-Can Cooler

Make sure Dad has a way to keep his favorite beverages cool for all of these outdoor play dates and games in his future with PackIt's freezable 18-can cooler ($30). This roomy, soft-sided cooler keeps drinks and snacks cold for up to 10 hours without any extra ice packs.

PackIt's freezable 18-can cooler
$30
from packit.com
Buy Now
7 Made For Jake Custom Silhouette
Made For Jake Custom Silhouette

Let the new dad showcase his lil guy or girl in style with a custom silhouette ($27+).

custom silhouette
$27
from etsy.com
Buy Now
8 iPhone Valet
iPhone Valet

His world may have just been turned upside down (in the best way possible), but that doesn't mean he doesn't still appreciate some of his-pre fatherhood favorites. Treat him to a bouquet of bacon roses in a football vase ($60) for a clever twist on his special day.

bouquet of bacon roses in a football vase
$60
from baconbouquets.com
Buy Now
9 Grabopener One-Handed Bottle Opener
Grabopener One-Handed Bottle Opener

It's hard to open a beer when you're holding a baby! Let him indulge in a drink or two with ease with Kebo's one-handed bottle opener ($16).

one-handed bottle opener
$16
from gropener.com
Buy Now
10 Rules For My Unborn Son
Rules For My Unborn Son

Based on the popular Tumblr of the same name, Rules For My Unborn Son ($15) is a hilarious and heartwarming collection of rules, life lessons, and observations for the dad-to-be, with everything from "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit" to "Never underestimate the power of taking out the trash without being asked." So true!

Rules For My Unborn Son
$15
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
11 Mouth Raise the Bar Gift Set
Mouth Raise the Bar Gift Set

With the arrival of his new best bud, dad's had to cut back big time on nights out with his original crew. Add a sophisticated twist to those every-three-hour feedings with the Raise the Bar ($146) gift set of artisanal liquors, carefully curated by Mouth.

Raise the Bar
$146
from mouth.com
Buy Now
12 Nespresso Espresso Maker
Nespresso Espresso Maker

A sleek espresso maker ($249, originally $298) will make those first sleepless nights a lot more manageable.

espresso maker
$249
from surlatable.com
Buy Now
13 A Family Photoshoot
A Family Photoshoot
Image Source: Facebook user Thiele Photography

While photos of nature and loving stares are beautiful and look great around the house, get the new dad in your life the gift of a photoshoot that sparks his interests, like this amazing Batman and Robin photoshoot.

14 D3400 Two Lens Kit
D3400 Two Lens Kit

Help him not only capture but also share the precious memories that are filling his days with a new camera kit ($500 originally $900) that links his camera, smartphone, and cloud.

new camera kit
$500
from nikonusa.com
Buy Now
15 Ferragamo Swiss Made 1898 Sport Nato Strap Watch
Ferragamo Swiss Made 1898 Sport Nato Strap Watch

Once you become a parent, time goes by way too quickly so give him a reminder to cherish every second instead of letting it slip by with a timeless watch ($450, originally $725).

timeless watch
$450
from tjmaxx.tjx.com
Buy Now
16 Secret Message Cufflinks
Secret Message Cufflinks

With a masculine hammered finish and a sentimental secret message from you and your little one hidden away, these handmade sterling silver cufflinks will catch him by surprise ($99).

Mark & Graham Cuff links
Secret Message Cufflinks, Love You
$99
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Cuff links
17 Bento Meal-to-Go Diaper Bag
Bento Meal-to-Go Diaper Bag

This multifunctional diaper bag comes with an insulated mealtime kit as well as the ablility to hook it it to a stroller for the on-the-go dad who wants a stylish diaper bag option ($100).

18 Pair of Thieves Dad and Kid Sock Set
Pair of Thieves Dad and Kid Sock Set

It's never too early to learn the importance of stylish socks so let Dad pass this lesson on to his little one in the cutest way possible: with a matching set
($16).

19 iRobot Roomba 960
iRobot Roomba 960

For the Dad who loves his gadgets, treat him something that will help keep things cleaner for both him and baby but in the most entertaining way possible. The Roomba 960 ($700) adapts to take care of the entire level of your home with the touch of your phone.

Roomba 960
$700
from store.irobot.com
Buy Now
20 Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

This might look like a traditional watch at first glance but it's a smartwatch ($300) that will keep Dad connected to work, play, weather, location, and the ones he loves most to get everything done hands-free (which will seriously come in handy with the little one!).

smartwatch
$300
from samsung.com
Buy Now
21 Model One Digital
Model One Digital

Give Dad the gift of music with this classic radio with a modern twist. The Model One Digital ($300) streams over WiFi and bluetooth for stylish smart home audio.

Model One Digital
$300
from amazon.com
Buy Now
