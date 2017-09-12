 Skip Nav
111 Kid-Approved Halloween Treats and Eats

Halloween is creeping right on up on us, and whether you're hosting a bash or just want to surprise your kids with some unexpected tricks and treats, we've got tons of fun ideas for you (111, to be exact). From pumpkin-shaped pancakes to a ghostly pizza pie — and of course, plenty of sweet sensations — click through to see what suits your fancy. We can pretty much guarantee you'll find something perfect for your Halloween style!

Pumpkin Ice Cream
Bat and Cobweb Cookies
Pumpkin Spice Brownie Bites
Owl Cupcake
Witch Fingers
Pumpkin Brownie Pops
Lollipops
Bat Cake
Dracula Dentures
Spider Peanut Butter Blossoms
Jack-o'-Lantern Cake Pops
Rice Krispies Treats
Low-Fat Mummy Cupcakes
Easy Pumpkin Brownies
Witch Hat Cupcakes
Gluten-Free Vegan Corn Dogs
Spooky Chili
Witch Hat Cupcake
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars
Skull Dessert Cups
Trick-or-Treating Ghost Cake Pops
Bat-Topped Cupcake Pops
Ghost Cupcakes
Witch Hat Cake Pops
Mummy Cake Pops
Pumpkin Dessert (or Breakfast) Squares
Candy Corn Cake Pops
Frankenstein Cake Pops
Meaty Eyeballs
Frankenstein Fruit Snacks
Eyeballs Fettuccini
81
